Modus Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 152.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,357 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 7.4% of Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,883,000 after acquiring an additional 736,028 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,000,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,426,000 after acquiring an additional 22,369 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,772,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,913,000 after purchasing an additional 183,646 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,648,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,605,000 after acquiring an additional 234,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,376,000 after buying an additional 1,350,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock traded up $4.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.57. 45,678,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,079,363. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.78. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $237.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.