Modus Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Modus Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.7% of Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

GLD stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.65. 7,590,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,245,312. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.29. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $119.54 and a 1-year high of $159.37.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

