Modus Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $6,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,741,000. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 22,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,463,000.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,343,583 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.3133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

