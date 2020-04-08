Modus Advisors LLC Has $397,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Modus Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.80. The stock had a trading volume of 18,222,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,090,518. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.02 and its 200 day moving average is $58.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Raymond James upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.16.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

