Modus Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,812 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research reduced their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $199.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.71.

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.90 on Wednesday, hitting $177.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,663,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,338,053. The stock has a market cap of $119.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.06. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

