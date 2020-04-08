Modus Advisors LLC Sells 1,704 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Modus Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.05. The stock had a trading volume of 35,234,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,266,408. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.16 and its 200 day moving average is $41.26. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $44.67.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.