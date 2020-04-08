MovieBloc Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 8th. MovieBloc has a market cap of $8.04 million and $1.67 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MovieBloc alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013679 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 202.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $215.49 or 0.02942054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00206786 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00049347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00042485 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,814,235,138 tokens. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

MovieBloc can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MovieBloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MovieBloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.