NewYorkCoin (NYC) Trading 100.3% Higher Over Last Week

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded up 56.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, STEX, TOKOK and Graviex. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $127.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded up 100.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.35 or 0.00632824 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013925 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007692 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000281 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX, YoBit and TOKOK. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.