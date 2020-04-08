Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to report $1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nordson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the lowest is $1.11. Nordson posted earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year earnings of $5.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $6.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $494.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.96 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on NDSN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Nordson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.17.

Nordson stock traded up $4.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.34. The company had a trading volume of 226,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,081. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. Nordson has a 1 year low of $96.46 and a 1 year high of $180.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.20 and a 200 day moving average of $154.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

In other news, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 3,041 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total transaction of $495,895.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,931.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael F. Hilton sold 17,436 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.02, for a total value of $2,981,904.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Nordson by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Nordson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Nordson by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Nordson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Nordson by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

