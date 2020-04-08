Numeraire Trading Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Numeraire token can now be purchased for approximately $16.86 or 0.00230154 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and DDEX. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. Numeraire has a market cap of $40.73 million and $1.35 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013679 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 202.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $215.49 or 0.02942054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00206786 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00049347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00042485 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,987,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,416,184 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

