OKB Hits Market Capitalization of $295.31 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One OKB token can currently be bought for approximately $4.92 or 0.00067197 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx and Coinall. OKB has a market cap of $295.31 million and approximately $133.88 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OKB has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OKB alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00053792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.91 or 0.04654313 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00037318 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005722 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013658 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010246 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.