Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th.

Omega Flex has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NASDAQ OFLX opened at $77.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $820.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.38. Omega Flex has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $119.89.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.73 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.52%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Omega Flex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

