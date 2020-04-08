Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,105 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,445 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 1.1% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $3,162,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 180,271 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 32,631 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 50,103 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 249,129 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $13,710,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares during the period. 51.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.13. 15,708,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,492,271. The company has a market cap of $155.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day moving average is $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

