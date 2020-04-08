PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Stock Price Up 18.5%

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) rose 18.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.24 and last traded at $12.99, approximately 406,323 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 371,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

PAR has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Sidoti raised PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PAR Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

The stock has a market cap of $200.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $52.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.21 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 23.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

