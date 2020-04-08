PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Stock Price Up 18.5%

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) rose 18.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.24 and last traded at $12.99, approximately 406,323 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 371,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

PAR has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Sidoti raised PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PAR Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $200.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $52.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.21 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 23.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAR Technology Company Profile (NYSE:PAR)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.