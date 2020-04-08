Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Stock Price Up 19.2%

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) rose 19.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.43 and last traded at $7.20, approximately 10,306,791 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 4,796,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

PK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. ValuEngine lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.46.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.10.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 5.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.56%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Natelli acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $37,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,105.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill C. Olander bought 4,700 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $43,757.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,863.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,156 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $156,614,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 51.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,984,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737,796 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,847,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,697 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $75,747,000. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 5,139,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,210 shares in the last quarter.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

