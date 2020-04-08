Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.71

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.71 ($0.05) per share on Monday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of PHTM opened at GBX 41.87 ($0.55) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 65.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 85.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Photo-Me International has a one year low of GBX 32.50 ($0.43) and a one year high of GBX 107.80 ($1.42). The company has a market cap of $158.27 million and a P/E ratio of 4.70.

Get Photo-Me International alerts:

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Photo-Me International in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

In related news, insider John Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.17), for a total value of £22,250 ($29,268.61).

Photo-Me International Company Profile

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Asia, and internationally. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

Read More: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Photo-Me International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photo-Me International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.