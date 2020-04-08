Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th.

Plains All American Pipeline has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Plains All American Pipeline has a dividend payout ratio of 89.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.

NYSE PAA traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.43. 8,598,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,314,135. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $25.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.80.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.45%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAA. Raymond James lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, insider Harry N. Pefanis acquired 30,000 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $424,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 630,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,923,547.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 45,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $247,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 223,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,995.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 98,400 shares of company stock valued at $831,410. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

