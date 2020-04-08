Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th.
Plains GP has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Plains GP has a payout ratio of 124.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Plains GP to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.1%.
PAGP stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,941,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168,403. Plains GP has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $25.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
In other news, Director Robert V. Sinnott bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $436,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 93,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,854.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg L. Armstrong bought 70,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $1,118,780.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,745,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,828,243.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 376,787 shares of company stock worth $3,493,743 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on PAGP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Plains GP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
Plains GP Company Profile
Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.
