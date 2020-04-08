Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th.

Plains GP has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Plains GP has a payout ratio of 124.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Plains GP to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.1%.

PAGP stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,941,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168,403. Plains GP has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $25.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Plains GP will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert V. Sinnott bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $436,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 93,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,854.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg L. Armstrong bought 70,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $1,118,780.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,745,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,828,243.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 376,787 shares of company stock worth $3,493,743 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAGP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Plains GP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

