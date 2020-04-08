PrairieView Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,943 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.28.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,633 shares of company stock worth $2,034,646 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.98. 26,695,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,150,219. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.22.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

