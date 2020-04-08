PrairieView Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 769 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $121.84. 9,284,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,651,656. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $98.15 and a one year high of $128.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.81%.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $9,979,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,466,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,582,137.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,403,190. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.58.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

