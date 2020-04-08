PrairieView Partners LLC Boosts Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 157,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,892 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 2.4% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $9,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 45,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 58.5% in the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 17,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 24,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

SCHB stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.15. 6,215,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,397,649. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.31 and a 200-day moving average of $72.83. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $81.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.3374 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

