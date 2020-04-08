PrairieView Partners LLC Buys Shares of 843 Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 843 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,402,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in Home Depot by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Wedbush decreased their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.24.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HD traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $194.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,092,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,564,296. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.45. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $247.36. The company has a market capitalization of $192.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

