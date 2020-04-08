PrairieView Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

PrairieView Partners LLC lowered its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 42,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 46,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Darren R. Jackson acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $640,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 18,945 shares of company stock worth $672,514 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $32.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,477,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,751,275. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.22. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $39.31.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fastenal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.70.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

