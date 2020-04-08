PrairieView Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

PrairieView Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,212 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDF. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.42. 1,788,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,604. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $29.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.