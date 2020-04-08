PrairieView Partners LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,244,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 442,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,450,000 after purchasing an additional 109,390 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 789,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,378,000 after purchasing an additional 29,498 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 70,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 18,232 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 29,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,057,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,815,402. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.82 and a 200-day moving average of $77.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.2519 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

