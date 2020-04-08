PrairieView Partners LLC Makes New $140,000 Investment in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. grace capital acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.31.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.10. 12,563,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,542,293. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.36. The firm has a market cap of $284.18 billion, a PE ratio of 68.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

