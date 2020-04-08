PrairieView Partners LLC Makes New $77,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $5.28 on Wednesday, hitting $118.20. 52,684,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,723,516. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $170.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.4199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

