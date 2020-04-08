PrairieView Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of TRV traded up $4.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.94. 1,480,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,241,307. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $155.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.83 and a 200 day moving average of $130.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.