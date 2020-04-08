PrairieView Partners LLC Purchases 98 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,462 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $480,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10.2% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 186.7% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 17,474 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,564 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.13. The company had a trading volume of 48,223,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,431,392. The company has a market capitalization of $1,243.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $116.13 and a one year high of $190.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra lifted their target price on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.42.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

