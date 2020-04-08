PrairieView Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,518,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,737,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,910,000 after buying an additional 255,447 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,236,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,657,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 541,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,488,000 after buying an additional 123,359 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VO traded up $6.11 on Wednesday, hitting $141.46. 1,233,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,729. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.63 and a 200 day moving average of $168.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.