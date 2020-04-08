PrairieView Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 598 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 675.8% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 140.9% during the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in Boeing by 4.5% during the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 53,210 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded up $5.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.87. 41,214,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,332,361. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.65. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $391.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of -122.39 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.11.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

