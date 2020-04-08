PrairieView Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,585 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

EFA stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,651,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,298,824. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $70.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

