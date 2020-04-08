PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 4,059 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

PrairieView Partners LLC cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,059 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB stock traded up $5.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,999,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,178. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.45 and a 200-day moving average of $154.15. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $170.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.