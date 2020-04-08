PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 416 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

PrairieView Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.82. 1,461,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,122. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $55.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.49.

