PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 6,160 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

PrairieView Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,966,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,737,000 after purchasing an additional 14,813,942 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,007,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,670 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,298,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,115 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,549,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $120,579,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.72. 15,406,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.22.

