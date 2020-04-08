PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 73 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

PrairieView Partners LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,042 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.27.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL traded up $6.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.07. 42,107,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,836,176. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,135.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.05.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

