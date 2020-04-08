PrairieView Partners LLC Takes $68,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $116,385,000. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $946,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 79,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 30,339 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,600,000. Finally, CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.44.

Shares of DAL stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.23. 67,110,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,054,385. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.59. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th.

In other Delta Air Lines news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,747,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $191,602,253.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta purchased 1,025 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 980,532 shares of company stock valued at $45,522,339 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

