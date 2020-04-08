PrairieView Partners LLC Takes Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 416 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,988 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Facebook by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,639,053,000 after acquiring an additional 627,442 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FB traded up $5.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.28. 21,635,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,515,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.66. The company has a market cap of $490.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 786 shares in the company, valued at $174,712.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,904 shares of company stock valued at $17,352,893 in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Edward Jones raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.05.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

