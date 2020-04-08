Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) Stock Price Up 18.9%

Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) shares rose 18.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.56 and last traded at $57.98, approximately 257,541 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 313,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.76.

PRNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Principia Biopharma from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Principia Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.18. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Principia Biopharma Inc will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Goldstein sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $425,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Babler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $952,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Principia Biopharma by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Principia Biopharma by 393.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

About Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB)

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

