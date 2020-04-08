ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Trading 19.1% Higher

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) shares traded up 19.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.52 and last traded at $42.20, 131,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 88% from the average session volume of 69,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.44.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.0726 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.34% of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD)

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

