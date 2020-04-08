ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Up 20.9%

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2020

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)’s stock price shot up 20.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.19 and last traded at $51.30, 64,434,836 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 52% from the average session volume of 42,484,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.42.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.84.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 27,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit