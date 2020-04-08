ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Up 20.9%

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)’s stock price shot up 20.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.19 and last traded at $51.30, 64,434,836 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 52% from the average session volume of 42,484,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.42.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.84.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 27,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

