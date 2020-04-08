RIVERNORTH DO/COM (NYSE:OPP) Declares $0.18 Monthly Dividend

RIVERNORTH DO/COM (NYSE:OPP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

RIVERNORTH DO/COM has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of OPP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.13. The stock had a trading volume of 195,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,241. RIVERNORTH DO/COM has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.31.

In other RIVERNORTH DO/COM news, insider Brian H. Schmucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

About RIVERNORTH DO/COM

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

