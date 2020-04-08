RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of RMM traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.55. 46,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,449. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.60. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $21.32.

