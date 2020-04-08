RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:RMM)

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

Shares of RMM stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.55. The company had a trading volume of 46,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,449. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average of $19.60. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $21.32.

