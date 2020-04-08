Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,791 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 0.7% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,016,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,145 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 43,118,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010,089 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,061,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,607 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,411,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,698,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,237 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.32. 5,667,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,431,000. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.74. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $34.12.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

