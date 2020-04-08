Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) Stock Price Up 18.6%

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC)’s stock price rose 18.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.11 and last traded at $1.98, approximately 145,554 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 161,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

SIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Select Interior Concepts from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.40 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 547.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000.

About Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC)

There is no company description available for Select Interior Concepts Inc

