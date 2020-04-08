Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) Trading Up 19.3%

Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM)’s stock price was up 19.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.25 and last traded at $23.50, approximately 119,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 109,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SITM shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sitime in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Sitime from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Sitime from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sitime in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Sitime from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Get Sitime alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.27. The company has a market capitalization of $335.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.94.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $28.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sitime Corp will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sitime during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,584,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Sitime during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,463,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sitime during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,288,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Sitime during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sitime in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. 31.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM)

There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Sitime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sitime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.