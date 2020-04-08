Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) Trading Up 19.3%

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2020

Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM)’s stock price was up 19.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.25 and last traded at $23.50, approximately 119,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 109,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SITM shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sitime in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Sitime from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Sitime from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sitime in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Sitime from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.27. The company has a market capitalization of $335.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.94.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $28.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sitime Corp will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sitime during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,584,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Sitime during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,463,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sitime during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,288,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Sitime during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sitime in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. 31.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM)

There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Sitime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sitime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit