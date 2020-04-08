Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Trading 18.4% Higher

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) traded up 18.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.41 and last traded at $12.64, 4,485,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 33% from the average session volume of 3,364,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIX. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from to and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

The company has a market cap of $904.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.07.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.64%.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 50,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $1,162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.88 per share, with a total value of $18,528,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,494,016 shares of company stock valued at $41,264,882 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIX. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,132,000 after acquiring an additional 981,975 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,091,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1,034.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 999,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,074,000 after acquiring an additional 911,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,946,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,451,000 after acquiring an additional 823,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,185,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

