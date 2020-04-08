SnapCoin (SNPC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3,133.00

SnapCoin (CURRENCY:SNPC) traded down 41.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 8th. SnapCoin has a total market capitalization of $70,806.29 and approximately $3,133.00 worth of SnapCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnapCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, SnapCoin has traded 35.1% lower against the dollar.

SnapCoin Token Profile

SNPC is a token. Its launch date was August 24th, 2018. SnapCoin’s total supply is 678,333,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,639,448 tokens. The official message board for SnapCoin is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1 . SnapCoin’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1 . SnapCoin’s official website is www.snapparazzi.io

Buying and Selling SnapCoin

SnapCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnapCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnapCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnapCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

