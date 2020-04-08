Steem Dollars (SBD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $20,038.00

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00012855 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, GOPAX, Bittrex and HitBTC. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $5.64 million and approximately $20,038.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded up 24.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,324.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.71 or 0.03641350 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002349 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00770655 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,992,638 coins. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, HitBTC, GOPAX, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

